Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $18.79 on Tuesday, reaching $965.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,414. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.14 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $398.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $860.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

