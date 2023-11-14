Broadwood Partners, L.P. Acquires 34,320 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 34,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,102,337 shares in the company, valued at $330,649,490.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,751.28.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $183,596.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 747,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,563. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $81.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

