Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BPYPP stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.