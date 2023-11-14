Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BPYPP stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.