Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 1,015,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,002. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bruker alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 810.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $93,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $76,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 84.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after purchasing an additional 710,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.