Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity

HOM.U stock remained flat at C$10.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.31. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.21 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.52.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,600.00. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

