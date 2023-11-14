Bunzl plc (BZLFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on January 8th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.32) to GBX 2,600 ($31.93) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,687.50.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

