Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,406 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

NYSE:C traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

