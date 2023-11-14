Burt W. Podbere Sells 30,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.97. 3,735,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $209.07.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,349,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 499,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,589,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,383,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
