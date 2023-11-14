Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz Sells 29,439 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77.
Shares of CCO traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.64. The company had a trading volume of 469,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$28.98 and a 1-year high of C$61.15. The stock has a market cap of C$25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.67%.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
