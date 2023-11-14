Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Egerton Capital UK LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,695,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,014,587 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 9.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 1.17% of Canadian National Railway worth $931,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 383,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

