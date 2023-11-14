CannabisCoin Tops One Day Volume of $6.84 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $302,312.51 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,563.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00653822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00460132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00135889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

