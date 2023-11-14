Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 3,751,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 937,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

