Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 649.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Carbon Streaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OFSTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,990. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -59.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFSTF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on OFSTF

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.