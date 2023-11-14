Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CCIF opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,809.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,809.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,307,215 shares of company stock valued at $36,016,097.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

