CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CNP stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $460,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,963,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,243,000 after buying an additional 318,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $366,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

