Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,687 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

IJH traded up $9.22 on Tuesday, reaching $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,861. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

