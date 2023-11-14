Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tesla were worth $46,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,407,930,000 after purchasing an additional 767,143 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $360,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.33. 59,493,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,581,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.