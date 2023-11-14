Cetera Investment Advisers Has $104.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,425. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $330.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

