Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.83. 2,406,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.75. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

