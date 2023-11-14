Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 71,485 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.29. 1,101,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

