Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $42,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.34. 314,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,843. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.