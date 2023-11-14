Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

