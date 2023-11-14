Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,007. The company has a market capitalization of $360.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

