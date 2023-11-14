Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 519125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSH.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,040.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

