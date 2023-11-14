Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

