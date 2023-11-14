Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,109,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 647,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.