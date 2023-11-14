Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $144.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.75. The company has a market cap of $273.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

