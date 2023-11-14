CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,107. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

CHS Increases Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.