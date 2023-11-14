CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 333,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE CION traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 216,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,427. The firm has a market cap of $601.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

