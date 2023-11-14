Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Cisco Systems worth $722,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 3,008,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,941,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $58.19.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
Read More
