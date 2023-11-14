Citigroup Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Citigroup Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,053,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,113,000.

VTI stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.48. 2,059,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

