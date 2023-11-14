Citigroup Inc. Has $187.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $187,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.13. 395,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,108. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $287.57. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

