Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84. Approximately 11,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,221% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,840 ($47.16) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

