CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.69. 9,624,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 9,125,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.