Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

