Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.72.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
