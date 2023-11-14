Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €1.17 on December 5th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of €1.17 ($1.26) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

LON CCEP opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of GBX 48.20 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.77). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.16.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.