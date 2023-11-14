Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CGEAF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $58.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

