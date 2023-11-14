Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.05. 6,807,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,540,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.64.

Specifically, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,704. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

