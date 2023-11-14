Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 2.1 %

CMCSA traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 5,789,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

