Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

