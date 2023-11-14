Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

ELP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 846,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,665. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.