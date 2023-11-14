Contrasting Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -20.72% EMCORE -48.64% -36.67% -22.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A EMCORE $124.13 million 0.18 -$24.33 million ($1.21) -0.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chavant Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE.

25.4% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chavant Capital Acquisition and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 0 4 0 3.00

EMCORE has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 448.91%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems. In addition, it provides optoelectronic products, which include over fiber optic links, passive devices, switching, signal distribution, erbium doped fiber amplifier, monitoring and controlling, enclosure and power supplies, microwave and transmitter and receivers, and fiber optic delay lines, as well as microwave lasers and photodiodes. Further, the company offers broadband products, such as specialty data centers and telecom chips, optical sensing and lidar, and CATV systems and modules, as well as lasers and components. It serves aerospace and defense, navigation, satellite communications, and broadband markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.