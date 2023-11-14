Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Copper Strike news, insider Brendan Jesser 666,667 shares of Copper Strike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. Insiders own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Copper Strike Limited, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on reviewing potential exploration and development resource acquisitions in Australia. It also engages in the investment management business. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

