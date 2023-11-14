Cormark Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.46.

TSE:SLF traded up C$2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 51.74 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.11.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

