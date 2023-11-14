Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.26. 423,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,389. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $588.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $560.96 and a 200 day moving average of $540.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

