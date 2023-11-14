Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.