Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $809.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.53.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.