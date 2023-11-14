Creditcoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $50.44 million and $24.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

