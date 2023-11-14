Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

