Crypterium Trading Down 2.3% This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $549,282.77 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,050,330 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

